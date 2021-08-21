Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75.

