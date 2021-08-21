Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 6.6%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 38,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,137,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.