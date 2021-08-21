Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GLRE stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

