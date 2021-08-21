Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 23,400 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $25,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hubbell by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $202.36. The company had a trading volume of 258,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

