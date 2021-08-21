Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 1,490 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises about 2.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in V.F. were worth $48,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,313. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

