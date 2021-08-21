Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 900 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 191,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.30. 2,040,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,925. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.64. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

