Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 3,510 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $57,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $917.17. 384,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,246. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $924.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $884.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

