Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 900 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,405 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $77.18. 2,150,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,478,510. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

