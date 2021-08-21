Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 770 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 1,796,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.43. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.