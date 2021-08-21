Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Enbridge by 31.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 267,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.