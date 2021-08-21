Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schlumberger by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 79.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,082,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

