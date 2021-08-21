GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 553 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,507.3% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 517,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 651.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after buying an additional 335,493 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,240,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

