GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $334.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $335.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

