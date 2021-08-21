GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,144 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

