GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

