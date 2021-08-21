GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
