GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,011,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE:JWN opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

