GWM Advisors LLC Takes $345,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

