GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McKesson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.25. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

