GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

