GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,948. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $64.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37.

