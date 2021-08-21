GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 229,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,075. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

