GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

