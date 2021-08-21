H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.