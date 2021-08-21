Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HAL stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

