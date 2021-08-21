Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HAL stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

