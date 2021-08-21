Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
HAL stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Read More: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.