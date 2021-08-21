Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Receives €22.33 Average PT from Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HHFA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HHFA traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €18.42 ($21.67). 52,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 1-year high of €22.90 ($26.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.