Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

