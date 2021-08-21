Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Masco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.73 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

