Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $95.55 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

