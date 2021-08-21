Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in LKQ by 26.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.