Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 311,150 shares during the period.

Shares of RODM opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.09. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

