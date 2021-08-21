Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $4.63 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.99 million and $734,536.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00009411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,180.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.06589934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $681.15 or 0.01384998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.00368053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00137868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.00589285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00344577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00316982 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,473,819 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

