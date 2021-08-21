Head-To-Head Analysis: Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) & Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Concord Medical Services and Cano Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Cano Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cano Health has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.30%. Given Cano Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cano Health is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Profitability

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A Cano Health N/A -1,424.22% -10.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Cano Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 3.93 -$44.10 million N/A N/A Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Cano Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services. It also offers other treatments and diagnostic services comprising electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy; thermotherapy for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy; ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer; stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, including developing treatment protocols for doctors; and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, as well as tele-consulting services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company establishes the Beijing Proton Medical Center that provides radiotherapy treatment options to cancer patients; and other specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 30 centers based in 20 hospitals in 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

