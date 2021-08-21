Head-To-Head Comparison: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CNX Resources and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 1.83 -$483.77 million $0.68 15.56 ARC Resources $847.67 million 2.51 -$408.48 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CNX Resources and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 2 7 0 2.60 ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.25%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 4.05% 2.18% ARC Resources 4.37% 2.49% 1.30%

Summary

ARC Resources beats CNX Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

