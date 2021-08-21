Head-To-Head Survey: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 139.34%. China Automotive Systems has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.92%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.26 -$4.98 million ($0.05) -69.80

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Automotive Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% China Automotive Systems 1.08% 2.85% 1.31%

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. China Automotive Systems, Inc. also markets automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as provides after sales services, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

