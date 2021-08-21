Head-To-Head Survey: Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) vs. Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Anglo American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.59 $2.09 billion $1.25 15.84

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lomiko Metals and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 0 4 7 0 2.64

Anglo American has a consensus target price of $20.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Anglo American’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Summary

Anglo American beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.