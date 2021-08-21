Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report sales of $163.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.60 million and the highest is $170.06 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $162.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $629.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.82 million to $643.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $640.47 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $16.96. 370,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

