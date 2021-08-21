Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.96 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.