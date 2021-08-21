HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002146 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $363.43 million and approximately $104,614.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004447 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001097 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00037867 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00033018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

