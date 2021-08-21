Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.62). Helical shares last traded at GBX 484.50 ($6.33), with a volume of 62,285 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 453.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.68 million and a PE ratio of 33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

