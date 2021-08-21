Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce $345.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $356.40 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $208.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 829,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,842. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

