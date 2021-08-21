Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $145,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 84,581 shares of company stock worth $152,179 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 77.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL remained flat at $$1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,445. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

