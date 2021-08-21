Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.21. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 252,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,368. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Hexcel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 15.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $314,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

