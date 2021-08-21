High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

