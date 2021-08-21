Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 304 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 199,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 98,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,371,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,284,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

