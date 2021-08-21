Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.09. 5,273,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.66. The firm has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.