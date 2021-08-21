Highland Private Wealth Management Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

