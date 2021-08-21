Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,019,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $538,519,000 after buying an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $546.88. 3,776,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

