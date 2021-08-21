Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 238 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,157,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

