HighMark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.50. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $205.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

